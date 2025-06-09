Football: Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has put an end to speculations about his future. The Portuguese football star seemingly confirmed on Sunday that he would remain with Saudi club Al Nassr for next season.

Ronaldo joined the club in January 2023 and his contract was due to expire at the end of June.

He posted a cryptic message on social media after Al Nassr's last game of the season, hinting that he might be ready to move on. "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all", the post read.

But on Sunday, he seemed to reaffirm his commitment to the club.

Speaking after Portugal’s win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, the Portuguese forward said “nothing will change” in his future.

Observers had thought the 40-year-old star could switch clubs to participate in the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this June.

Al Nassr failed to qualify for the tournament.

Ronaldo had already said on Saturday that he would not be playing at the Club World Cup, despite receiving “quite a few” offers from participating clubs.

“Some things make sense to talk about, other things don’t, and, as a person says, you can’t take part in everything", Ronaldo said.

“You have to think about the short, medium and long term. It’s a decision practically made on my part not to go to the Club World Cup, but I’ve had quite a few invitations to go.”

The decision upset the hopes of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who dreamt of bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner into the tournament.