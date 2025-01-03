Welcome to Africanews

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on Al-Nassr journey: "Life is good, but I want more"

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures, during the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.   -  
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
By Afolake Oyinloye

and Agencies

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, recently reflected on his two-year stint at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, expressing satisfaction but emphasizing his ambition for more.

"Life is good, football is good, but I want more," said Ronaldo during a candid interview. The 39-year-old joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, a landmark signing that catalyzed the influx of high-profile players into the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo shared his vision for the league's future, stating***, "For me, it's an honour. But what I want and look forward to is the next 5 to 10 years. The league still needs to improve—not only the first teams but also the academies. This isn’t just about the future of Saudi football but about competing with other leagues globally."***

Despite not yet securing a domestic trophy with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has made a significant impact. He claimed the Golden Boot last season with a stunning 35 goals in 31 matches, reaffirming his status as a top-tier player.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo expressed contentment with his life in Saudi Arabia. "I’m happy, and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. In terms of individual and collective goals, we are still improving," he said.

