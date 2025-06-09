Welcome to Africanews

Muslim pilgrims circle Mecca's Kaaba as Hajj ends

Pilgrims walk around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, June 4, 2025   -  
By Africanews

with AP

Hajj

Tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims gathered in reverence on Sunday to perform the farewell circumambulation, circling around Mecca's Kaaba as Hajj reached its end.

The Kaaba, a black, cube-shaped structure, is the focal point toward which Muslims face during their daily prayers from anywhere in the world.

Pilgrims circle 7 complete rounds in the counterclockwise direction around Kaaba to symbolize the unity of worshippers in one God.

The Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is required at least once in a lifetime for all Muslims who are physically and financially able.

This year’s pilgrimage, attended by more than 1.8 million people, was under tight logistical planning and safety precautions designed to manage the intense heat and large crowds.

