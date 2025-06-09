Muslim pilgrims circle Mecca's Kaaba as Hajj ends

Hajj
Tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims gathered in reverence on Sunday to perform the farewell circumambulation, circling around Mecca's Kaaba as Hajj reached its end.
The Kaaba, a black, cube-shaped structure, is the focal point toward which Muslims face during their daily prayers from anywhere in the world.
Pilgrims circle 7 complete rounds in the counterclockwise direction around Kaaba to symbolize the unity of worshippers in one God.
The Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is required at least once in a lifetime for all Muslims who are physically and financially able.
This year’s pilgrimage, attended by more than 1.8 million people, was under tight logistical planning and safety precautions designed to manage the intense heat and large crowds.
01:10
Desperate Palestinians queue for food at soup kitchen during Eid al-Adha
01:17
Kenyan Muslims pray for Gaza as they celebrate Eid Al-Adha
01:21
Scorching heat challenges pilgrims at mount Arafat during sacred Hajj ritual
Go to video
Sheep markets struggle in Niger ahead of Eid al-Adha amid insecurity and economic strain
01:11
Muslims mark Day of Arafat on the second day of Hadj in Saudi Arabia
01:08
Muslim pilgrims arrive in Mecca ahead of start of Hajj