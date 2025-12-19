Parts of Saudi Arabia covered by snow as temperatures drop across the Kingdom

A rare blanket of snow covered parts of Saudi Arabia on early on Thursday, as temperatures dropped across the kingdom.

The Hail region and mountains region of Trojena saw snow while other regions were hit by heavy rainfall.

The capital Riyadh experienced thick cloud and rainfall and many schools were fully online for the day due to the weather.

Snow was also reported across large areas of Qatar, to the east of Saudi Arabia.

A low-pressure system in the Middle East has brought heavy rains to the region.