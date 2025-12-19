Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Parts of Saudi Arabia covered by snow as temperatures drop across the Kingdom

A Saudi enjoys the snowfall in Al Baha city south-western the Capital Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 12, 2009.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2009 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Saudi Arabia

A rare blanket of snow covered parts of Saudi Arabia on early on Thursday, as temperatures dropped across the kingdom.

The Hail region and mountains region of Trojena saw snow while other regions were hit by heavy rainfall.

The capital Riyadh experienced thick cloud and rainfall and many schools were fully online for the day due to the weather.

Snow was also reported across large areas of Qatar, to the east of Saudi Arabia.

A low-pressure system in the Middle East has brought heavy rains to the region.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..