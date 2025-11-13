Conjoined twins Azaria and Azura Elson successfully separated in Riyadh

A specialized Saudi medical team has successfully separated Jamaican conjoined twins Azaria and Azura Elson in a landmark operation at King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital, marking another milestone for the Kingdom's world-renowned conjoined twins separation program.

The complex procedure was conducted by the Saudi Program for Conjoined Twins using a staged approach that brought together consultants, specialists, nurses and technicians from multiple disciplines.

The collaborative team included experts from anesthesia, neurosurgery, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery and other supporting specialties, all working in coordination to achieve the successful separation.

Leadership praise and global humanitarian mission

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, led the medical team and expressed profound gratitude to Saudi leadership for their support.

"We congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Highness the Crown Prince, and the Saudi people, as well as the Jamaican people on this successful operation," he stated, highlighting the Kingdom's dedication to assisting children worldwide facing complex medical challenges and its established global leadership in conjoined twin separations.

Family gratitude for Saudi hospitality

The twins' family conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the Kingdom, its government and people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended throughout their stay.

They specifically thanked medical authorities for the prompt response to their daughters' critical condition, acknowledging the exceptional care and expertise provided by the Saudi medical team that has made the Kingdom a destination for hope in complex pediatric cases.