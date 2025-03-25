U.S. and Russia continue ceasefire talks amid Ukraine escalation

U.S. and Russian officials are expected to continue talks on a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine following a round of discussions in Riyadh on Monday.

Both sides are focused on hammering out details of a potential 30-day ceasefire, though key disagreements persist over what targets would be excluded from attacks.

Russia and Ukraine have different interpretations of the terms. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow and Washington are analysing the talks but provided no details. Meanwhile, the conflict continues to escalate.

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Monday injured over 100 people, including 23 children.

Russia launched additional missile and drone attacks overnight, injuring civilians in multiple Ukrainian regions.