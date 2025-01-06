China-Ethiopia partnership brings free eye care to Addis Ababa

A team of medical experts from China has officially launched a free cataract surgery program at Tirunesh Beijing Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.

The initiative known as the China-Ethiopia Brightness Journey features a dedicated Chinese medical team made up of 10 experienced ophthalmologists and nurses.

They are on a mission to perform cataract surgeries for over 500 patients, with 80 individuals already benefiting from successful procedures as of Friday.

This phase of the Brightness Journey will last for more than 20 days, providing local medical professionals with essential training in advanced treatment techniques.

Amsale Belay is one of the fortunate individuals benefiting from the project.

Thanks to the assistance of the Chinese medical team, her eyesight has been fully restored.

"I'm so indebted to the medical team. I have been seeking treatment for more than two and a half years at various hospitals, but I found no solution. I was told there was no hope. But now, I have full hope," she shared.

During the launch event of the project on Friday, Ethiopian Minister of Health Mekdes Daba highlighted the extensive advantages that the initiative brings.

"...We will be building skills for healthcare professionals in here because through the procedures... our community will have an additional shared experience... We really, deeply value this project and the support that we are getting," she said.

Chen Hai, the Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, emphasized that the project exemplifies the friendship shared by the two countries.

He stated, "The 'Bright Journey' project is a clear indication of our all-weather strategic partnership and deep-rooted friendship."

Cataracts are the primary reason for blindness and vision impairment in Ethiopia, affecting more than five million individuals, as reported by the health ministry.