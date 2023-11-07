Nigerian actor Mr Ibu's leg amputated after hospitalisation

Nigerian actor and comedian John Okafor known as Mr Ibu who was hospitalized a few weeks ago has had one of his legs amputated.

A statement from the actor's family says that his leg was amputated to save his life.

Doctors had no choice but to sever the limb "to keep him alive", a statement on his Instagram page read.

"We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad; saying we are grateful is an understatement, and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered," read part of the statement.

The statement went on to further reveal that the actor had undergone seven successful surgeries.

"... but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated. This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive."

The family went on to continue to appeal for help.

“Please, we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as, at this stage, Daddy is still very delicate, and he needs all the help he can get."

“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable.”

In mid-October, the actor shared a video appealing for help.

Okafor, 62, has starred in dozens of Nollywood films including Keziah, 9 Wives and Mr Ibu in London.

His family has not disclosed the cause of the illness that led to his leg being amputated.