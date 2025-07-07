Israel bombs Houthi targets in Yemen, rebels respond with missile attack

Israel’s military launched airstrikes early on Monday targeting ports and facilities held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, with the rebels responding with missile fire targeting Israel.

The strikes came after a suspected Houthi attack targeting a ship in the Red Sea that caught fire and took on water, later forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif.

Their military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed its air defense forces “succeeded in confronting” the Israelis without offering evidence.

The Houthis then responded with an apparent missile attack on Israel.

"In response to this aggression, and in continuation for the support for the oppressed Palestinian people, the missile and UAV forces carried out a joint military operation using 11 missiles and drones," Saree said.

The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the two missiles the Houthis fired, but they appeared to make impact, though there were no immediate reports of injuries from the attack.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Houthi areas in Yemen, including a naval strike in June.

Both Israel and the United States have struck ports in the area in the past — including an American attack that killed 74 people in April — but Israel is now acting alone in attacking the rebels as they continue to fire missiles at Israel.