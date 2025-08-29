Israeli airstrike in Yemen reportedly killed Houthi prime minister

Local media sources reported on Friday that Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group, was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Yemen's capital Sanaa. No further confirmation is so far available, and some reports have been conflicting.

Is the Houthi prime minister dead? And what about other government officials, who were seemingly also targeted by an Israeli airstrike?

While Yemeni media reported on Friday that Ahmed al-Rahawi, prime minister of the Houthis, was killed in an Israeli attack, this information has not been confirmed by other sources. It also remains unclear whether this strike was different from a strike that also happened on Thursday and that reportedly targeted senior Houthi government members, among which the defense minister and the chief of staff.

The Israeli military released a statement saying that an airstrike on Thursday "struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target".

Israeli media reported that the attack targeted senior Houthi government members, including the defence minister. A Houthi official cited by one Israeli media outlet however denied this.

The airstrike on Thursday came just four days after another Israeli attack on Sanaa that killed 10 people and wounded 90 others.