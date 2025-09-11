At least 35 killed in Israel's attacks on Yemen

Israel launched another round of heavy airstrikes in Yemen on Wednesday, killing dozens just days after the country's rulers carried out a drone attack that struck an Israeli airport.

The Israeli strikes killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 130 others, the health ministry said. Search crews were continuing to dig through the rubble.

Most of those killed were in Sanaa, the capital, where a military headquarters and a fuel station were hit, the health ministry said.

Al-Masirah, a local satellite news channel, said one of the strikes on Yemen hit a military headquarters building in central Sanaa.

Neighboring houses were also damaged, it reported.

Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing missiles and drones at Israel.

The Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and on Sunday, sent a drone that struck an airport in southern Israel.