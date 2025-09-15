Welcome to Africanews

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says China and Qatar attempt to politically 'besiege' Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the opening event of the bipartisan delegation of American legislators to Israel in Jerusalem, 15 September 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel was under "siege" by China and Qatar. He accused them of working to erode support from Israel’s allies, including in Europe and the United States.

The Israeli leader spoke to a bipartisan delegation of 250 United States legislators in Jerusalem.  "Democrats and Republicans alike, we value and cherish your support. And there is an active effort to erode it," he said.

Netanyahu compared this political "blockade" to what he said had been Iran's attempt to impose a "military siege" on Israel through its proxies.

The Israeli prime minister accused China and Qatar of organising an attack on Israel's legitimacy on social media in the Western world and the United States.

"We will have to counter it, and we will counter it with our own efforts," he said.

Netanyahu blamed "large Islamist minorities in western Europe," who he said aligned with Hamas and Iran, of putting pressure on governments in that region through "violent protests and constant intimidation."

Netanyahu spoke as Qatar was hosting leaders of Arab and Islamic nations in the hopes of presenting a united response to Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha last week.

During the summit, Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accused Israel of wanting to "ensure Gaza is no longer livable."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also visited Israel on Monday, in part to show support for Israel as it expects to face growing international condemnation of the war at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session.

“Your presence here in Israel today is a clear message that America stands with Israel. You stand with us in the face of terror,” said Netanyahu.

