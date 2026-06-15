Constitutional change: Félix Tshisekedi faces the heat of street protests [Africanews Today]

South Africa is stepping up the fight against illegal immigration. Pretoria expelled more than 2,000 foreign nationals last week.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the opposition is now challenging the proposed constitutional change in the streets.

Sunday brought mixed results for Africa in the FIFA World Cup, ranging from Côte d’Ivoire’s victory to Tunisia’s very heavy defeat.

As every week on Africanews Today, it is time for our weekly agenda and some key dates to remember:

Cape Town, South Africa, is hosting the Africa Energy Forum from 16 to 19 June.

The gathering of the continent’s most strategic energy investors returns to Cape Town under the theme of pragmatic and diversified energy solutions in support of industrialization.

20 June is World Refugee Day.

Initiated by the United Nations, it aims to pay tribute to refugees around the world. This year’s message is: people who have left everything behind to survive are not invisible. They have not been forgotten.

Lomé, the capital of Togo, is hosting the African Air Transport Convention and Exhibition from 15 to 19 June.

Policy makers, regulators, airlines, and development partners, among others, are meeting to accelerate the growth and modernization of the transport sector in Africa.