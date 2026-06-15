Sisi hosts Sheikh Mohamed, welcomes deal to end Iran war

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met in Cairo to strengthen strategic ties and discuss regional security. The leaders welcomed the end of the Iran war and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while calling for greater Arab coordination.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Cairo on Monday, reaffirming the deep strategic partnership between the two countries.

The visit included an expanded session of talks between the two delegations, a bilateral meeting between the leaders and an official luncheon at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

The discussions formed part of ongoing consultations between Cairo and Abu Dhabi on bilateral cooperation and major regional developments.

Strategic partnership reaffirmed

During the meeting, El-Sisi stressed Egypt’s unwavering support for the stability, sovereignty and security of the UAE and Gulf states, describing Gulf security as an integral component of Egypt’s national security.

The Egyptian president reiterated Cairo’s commitment to supporting Arab nations in confronting regional challenges and safeguarding their interests.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed praised the strength of relations between the two countries and expressed appreciation for Egypt’s continued support of the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

Focus on regional security

A significant portion of the talks focused on recent developments in the Middle East, particularly the agreement aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders welcomed efforts to de-escalate tensions and emphasized the importance of diplomacy in preserving regional stability.

They agreed on the need for continued coordination among Arab states to address common security challenges and protect regional interests during a period of rapid geopolitical change.

Backing peaceful solutions

El-Sisi outlined Egypt’s vision for resolving regional crises through comprehensive and lasting political solutions rather than military confrontation.

He argued that restoring stability would allow countries across the region to focus on economic development and improving living conditions rather than diverting resources toward conflict.

The Egyptian president stressed that sustainable peace remains essential for long-term prosperity in the Middle East.

Expanding cooperation

Beyond regional issues, the leaders reviewed the longstanding partnership between Egypt and the UAE and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across various sectors.

The visit highlighted the close political and economic ties that have developed between the two nations over decades, with both leaders maintaining frequent consultations on issues of mutual concern.

As hopes grow for a broader easing of tensions across the region, Cairo and Abu Dhabi signalled their intention to remain closely aligned on both regional diplomacy and future development initiatives.