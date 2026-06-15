Uganda opposition lawyer detained after move against army chief

Ugandan opposition lawyer and former Kampala mayor Erias Lukwago was reportedly detained by security forces after preparing legal action against army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The arrest has intensified concerns over political repression ahead of a closely watched legal battle.

Ugandan opposition figure and prominent lawyer Erias Lukwago was reportedly arrested by security operatives on Monday, triggering outrage among opposition groups and human rights advocates.

According to relatives and members of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), armed personnel entered Lukwago’s residence in Kampala before taking him to an undisclosed location. Authorities had not publicly confirmed his detention at the time of reporting.

The former Kampala mayor is one of Uganda’s most prominent opposition voices and serves as legal counsel for veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

Legal challenge sparks confrontation

The reported arrest came as Lukwago was preparing to serve legal summons on General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni.

The legal action is linked to Besigye’s controversial detention following his alleged abduction from Kenya in 2024. Lukwago has also represented Besigye in a separate case involving repeated threats allegedly made by Kainerugaba on social media.

Opposition leaders claim the timing of the detention is directly connected to the planned court summons.

Army chief fuels controversy online

Shortly after reports of the arrest emerged, Kainerugaba posted a series of messages on social media appearing to reference the incident.

In one post, he wrote that he had “captured a fool and taken him to the basement.” In another, he questioned how anyone could attempt to summon him to court, warning that the individual would “learn the lesson.”

Later posts included comments suggesting that anyone attempting to serve him legal documents could face arrest.

The military chief, widely known for his provocative online statements, has previously sparked controversy through threats directed at opposition figures and critics.

Opposition condemns ‘abduction’

Lukwago’s wife denounced the incident, describing it as a politically motivated operation against a lawyer carrying out his professional duties.

“My husband is a respected lawyer who has not committed any crime,” she told journalists, comparing the current political climate to the authoritarian era of former Ugandan ruler Idi Amin.

Exiled opposition leader Bobi Wine also condemned the arrest, alleging that soldiers acting on Kainerugaba’s orders detained Lukwago as he prepared to proceed with the legal challenge.

Growing concerns over political freedoms

The incident adds to mounting concerns about political freedoms and the treatment of opposition figures in Uganda.

Kainerugaba has repeatedly drawn criticism for inflammatory social media posts, including previous claims involving the detention of opposition activists and threats against political rivals.

Analysts say Lukwago’s detention is likely to deepen tensions between the government and opposition movements at a time when scrutiny of Uganda’s political environment remains high.

With Lukwago’s whereabouts still unclear and no official explanation from security agencies, opposition groups are demanding his immediate release and renewed guarantees for judicial independence and the rule of law.