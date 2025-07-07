US deports eight men to South Sudan after legal battle

The United States has deported eight men to South Sudan. The group included nationals from Myanmar, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, and Mexico all convicted of serious crimes like murder and sexual assault.

They had either finished serving prison terms or were nearing the end. US officials say their home countries refused to take them back, prompting Washington to send them to South Sudan instead.

The deportation was delayed in May after a US judge blocked the move, ruling that migrants being sent to third countries must be informed and given access to an asylum officer. But last week, the Supreme Court overturned that decision, allowing the deportation to go ahead.

Photos showed the men shackled on the flight. Once in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, they were placed under police and national security watch, but not handcuffed. A local civil society leader said they looked in good condition but their legal status remains unclear.

The case highlights the Trump administration’s effort to expand deportations to third countries. Previous removals have gone to El Salvador and Costa Rica, and talks are reportedly ongoing with countries like Rwanda, Benin, and Moldova.

The US recently revoked visas for South Sudanese nationals, accusing the government of refusing to take back deported citizens. South Sudan remains unstable, with ongoing conflict and a US travel warning in place.