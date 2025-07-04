Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tanzania’s Prime Minister steps down ahead of elections

Tanzania’s Prime Minister steps down ahead of elections
Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Richard Drew/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Tanzania

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has announced he will not seek re-election in October’s parliamentary polls, ending his chances of being re-appointed to the role.

Majaliwa, 64, had earlier said he would defend his seat for a fourth term but made a surprise announcement on Wednesday, saying his decision was guided by God and made “in good faith.”

“It is time to allow others to build on what we have started,” he said, without giving further reasons for his withdrawal.

Appointed prime minister in 2015, Majaliwa was seen as a potential successor to the late President John Magufuli. He remained in office under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is seeking re-election under the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

His exit comes shortly after Vice-President Philip Mpango announced his retirement in May, raising speculation that President Samia is consolidating her control within CCM as she shapes her leadership team for a potential second term.

Political analysts suggest Majaliwa’s departure could be part of an effort to balance regional and religious representation in government. Tanzania has a Christian majority, while both Samia and Majaliwa are Muslims.

Majaliwa, a former teacher and junior minister under ex-President Jakaya Kikwete, is credited with ensuring a smooth political transition after Magufuli’s death in 2021. He will remain a senior CCM official and support Samia’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high between the government and the opposition. The main opposition party, Chadema, has been banned from the elections after refusing to sign a code of ethics and demanding electoral reforms. Its leader, Tundu Lissu, currently faces treason charges.

On Thursday, the government dismissed claims of a plot to poison Lissu while in custody, calling the reports false and warning of action against those spreading them.

Rights groups have accused President Samia of renewed repression despite her initial efforts to ease restrictions imposed under Magufuli. Senior Chadema politicians have been arrested, and some opposition figures have been abducted or killed in recent years.

Tanzania is expected to hold its general elections later this year, with CCM likely to retain power as it has since 1977.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..