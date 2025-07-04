Tanzania’s Prime Minister steps down ahead of elections

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has announced he will not seek re-election in October’s parliamentary polls, ending his chances of being re-appointed to the role.

Majaliwa, 64, had earlier said he would defend his seat for a fourth term but made a surprise announcement on Wednesday, saying his decision was guided by God and made “in good faith.”

“It is time to allow others to build on what we have started,” he said, without giving further reasons for his withdrawal.

Appointed prime minister in 2015, Majaliwa was seen as a potential successor to the late President John Magufuli. He remained in office under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is seeking re-election under the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

His exit comes shortly after Vice-President Philip Mpango announced his retirement in May, raising speculation that President Samia is consolidating her control within CCM as she shapes her leadership team for a potential second term.

Political analysts suggest Majaliwa’s departure could be part of an effort to balance regional and religious representation in government. Tanzania has a Christian majority, while both Samia and Majaliwa are Muslims.

Majaliwa, a former teacher and junior minister under ex-President Jakaya Kikwete, is credited with ensuring a smooth political transition after Magufuli’s death in 2021. He will remain a senior CCM official and support Samia’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high between the government and the opposition. The main opposition party, Chadema, has been banned from the elections after refusing to sign a code of ethics and demanding electoral reforms. Its leader, Tundu Lissu, currently faces treason charges.

On Thursday, the government dismissed claims of a plot to poison Lissu while in custody, calling the reports false and warning of action against those spreading them.

Rights groups have accused President Samia of renewed repression despite her initial efforts to ease restrictions imposed under Magufuli. Senior Chadema politicians have been arrested, and some opposition figures have been abducted or killed in recent years.

Tanzania is expected to hold its general elections later this year, with CCM likely to retain power as it has since 1977.