Tanzania blocks access to X following cyberattacks on government accounts

Authorities in Tanzania have blocked access to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) following a series of cyberattacks that targeted official government accounts, spreading false and explicit content. The move comes amid rising political tension in the country ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for October.

The crackdown began after the official account of the Tanzanian police was reportedly compromised late Tuesday. Hackers used the account to post pornographic images and publish fake announcements, including a shocking and false claim that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had died. The offensive posts were quickly removed, and the authorities launched an investigation to identify those behind the cyberattacks.

"We are actively searching for those responsible for spreading false information," the police said in an official statement. Another government-linked account—belonging to the telecommunications company Airtel Tanzania—was also reportedly hacked during the same period.

In an effort to downplay public concern, government spokesman Gerson Msigwa described the cyberattacks as “a minor incident” and reassured citizens that Tanzania’s digital infrastructure remains secure. “I assure you Tanzania is safe, and we will find those responsible,” he stated, urging the public to remain calm and avoid panic.

Despite these assurances, access to X was restricted across the country on Wednesday, with the platform remaining inaccessible to users who were not connected via a virtual private network (VPN). The use of VPNs without government approval is illegal in Tanzania and can lead to fines or imprisonment, effectively limiting access to the platform for many citizens.

X has long served as a vital outlet for political commentary and social discourse in Tanzania, especially among opposition leaders, intellectuals, journalists, and activists. The decision to block the platform has raised concerns among free speech advocates and rights groups, who see it as part of a broader trend of digital censorship under President Hassan's administration.

Since taking office, Hassan—who is seeking reelection later this year—has faced criticism for increasing pressure on opposition voices and restricting online freedoms. Her government has been accused of using legal mechanisms and law enforcement to silence dissenting views, particularly as the country approaches a crucial election period.

These tensions were further inflamed earlier this week when prominent Kenyan opposition leader Martha Karua and her delegation were denied entry into Tanzania. Karua had planned to attend a court hearing in support of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges—a crime that carries the death penalty if he is found guilty.

In response, President Hassan stated on Tuesday that "no foreigner will be allowed to disturb Tanzania’s peace,” signaling a tough stance against perceived external interference in domestic affairs.

As authorities continue to investigate the cyberattacks and maintain restrictions on digital platforms, critics argue that the incident is being used to justify further suppression of political opposition and online dissent in the lead-up to the elections.