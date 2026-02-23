Marie Noëlle Ada Meyo: “Gabon deserves much better” [Interview]

This is this week's hot topic in Gabon, the social media shutdown until further notice.

The measure has already come into effect throughout the country. And so, since Wednesday, February 18, some 2.5 million Gabonese have been deprived of Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. To discuss this with us today on Interviews is Ms. Marie Noelle Ada Meyo, deputy Spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Gabon. An interview conducted by Bridget Ugwe, Africanews Duty Editor.

You will understand that this measure may be difficult for Gabonese citizens to accept. Don't you think it's a little extreme, especially coming from a government that claims to be more open and transparent?

Firstly, it is important to clarify that the High Authority for Communication, which is an independent body, is responsible for regulating audiovisual, cinematographic, written, and digital communication in Gabon. It was therefore this independent body that took the initiative to suspend digital platforms throughout Gabon. This decision was clearly communicated to everyone and is based on certain arguments put forward in the statement issued by the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication, referring in particular to videos that are sometimes hateful, abusive, defamatory, inappropriate, and damaging to the institutions of the Gabonese Republic.

I see, so the decision does come from the High authority for communication. But as a government, do you approve of this decision? Was there no less radical way to regulate these communications on social media?

As a government, what I would say is that this measure may be an opportunity for Gabonese authorities to sit down and rethink how to manage digital media in Gabon. I think these are actions that had already been considered in the past, and this decision by the High Authority for Communication makes sense and should allow everyone to ask the right questions. How do we want social media to be involved in our daily lives in Gabon today? What image do we want to convey through the use of social media? And perhaps this is an opportunity, as I said earlier, to see to what extent we can implement mechanisms that will enable us to legislate and regulate the use of digital technology in Gabon.

Are you not concerned, as some people are, that this measure could lead to a decline in freedom, particularly in freedom of speech?

Alors, déjà, il est important de préciser qu'il s'agit d'une mesure exceptionnelle et temporaire. Oui, l'urgence fait que la mesure a été prise, mais l'idée derrière l'action de la Haute Autorité de la Communication n'est pas de comprimer la liberté d'expression des gabonais. Au contraire, c'est un droit fondamental auquel les institutions gabonaises s'alignent. On est bien d'accord là-dessus. Seulement ce droit fondamental ne doit pas mettre à mal... Les lois en vigueur en République gabonaise.

As in many African nations , business owners rely on these networks to participate in what is known as an informal economy in order to develop their businesses. How do you assess the economic impact of this measure, and has the government planned any accompanying measures or support for these business owners?

This suspension measure, I would remind you, is temporary and exceptional, and does not undermine the Gabonese economy, which continues to function normally. Banking operations continue to function normally, financial activities continue to function normally... One thing must be remembered. What is important for the business climate in a country is social cohesion. If this social cohesion is undermined, it could lead to several dysfunctions that, ultimately, will certainly not be beneficial to the country's economy. So, once again, this decision is temporary. When the time comes, the High Authority for Communication, which initiated this suspension, will present the appropriate arguments that will ultimately enable this sector to be better regulated.

This decision by the High Authority for Communication comes at a time of considerable social tension. Since the end of 2025, there has been a movement among teachers that is also beginning to spread to other key sectors such as health and higher education. How do you respond to those who see behind this measure, perhaps implicitly, a desire to quell any attempts at popular uprising?

Responding to speculation is not the idea; that is not what is at stake here. It seems to me that the points made by the High Authority for Communication were quite clear. And to stay on the subject of the crisis in the national education system, I can assure you that today, almost all schools have reopened their doors to children and teachers alike. From the very beginning of the crisis, the Gabonese authorities, led by the Head of State, immediately initiated a national dialogue, which ultimately led to reforms being implemented. Today, in terms of this sector, we are talking about 1,000 budgetary positions being made available in 2023, and in the 2026 finance bill, there is talk of 4,000 budgetary positions being added to the other actions that have been undertaken to respond favorably to the demands of teachers, which are entirely legitimate but which, unfortunately, did not originate today.

You were talking about an exceptional measure, do you have any idea how long it could last?

No, not at the moment, but I believe that when the time is right, the High Authority for Communication will provide concrete answers that will enable everyone to be aware of what needs to be done in the short, medium, and long term for the sake of our social cohesion.

On another note, Gabon is expecting a 10-day mission from the IMF, the International Monetary Fund, next week. While your government is seeking to reassure partners and investors, isn't there a risk that this decision will send a negative signal?

Firstly, it is important to note that Gabon's decision to turn to the International Monetary Fund is a clear stance taken by Gabon, and the idea behind it is to implement an economic growth program that has been designed by Gabonese people, for Gabonese people, in the interests of Gabonese people, with the support of the IMF. This economic growth program has three specific objectives: to restore Gabon's public finances, to reassure partners and investors, and to restore the credibility of Gabon's public finances. So, no, this is not a restrictive measure or anything of the sort. The IMF's presence in Gabon will enable the Gabonese authorities to better manage their resources, better anticipate potential expenditures, and establish a framework for Gabon's economic interests.

Speaking of Gabon's financial resource management, the country's debt was estimated last October at 8.6 trillion CFA francs. What measures will the Gabonese authorities put in place to halt this escalation of debt? And how do you intend to reconcile this budgetary discipline with the social emergency in Gabon?

I have just responded by mentioning the presence of the IMF in Gabon, which is already one of the measures taken and accepted by the Gabonese authorities, but before continuing my response, it is important to mention the reasons for this debt. As you know, the country has inherited a significant debt that has accumulated over the years, but we can also mention the external shocks that Gabon unfortunately cannot control. We can mention cash flow tensions. We can mention the arrears that have accumulated over the years, and we can indeed mention the budgetary management of public spending that has been observed for many years. It is true that today is no longer the time to point fingers. Today, the Gabonese authorities are focusing on a new debt management methodology, which is being implemented with the arrival of the IMF, an audit of Gabon's public finances, and the reorientation of public revenue and expenditure towards better financial management that is rigorous, transparent, and better distributed.

You mentioned the legacy of past governments. It is true that President Oligui Nguema's government is positioning itself as a break with past practices, and Gabon is engaged in this process of institutional reform. But in your opinion, have civil society and the opposition been sufficiently involved in this process?

When the President of the Republic, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, came to power, he spared no segment of society. On the contrary, he called on all segments of society to contribute. When the Committee for Transition and Restoration of Institutions was set up, a timetable was drawn up and followed to the letter, an inclusive national dialogue was held—I think you remember this, as you follow Gabonese current affairs—and a referendum was held in which all Gabonese citizens were involved. In addition, there were presidential, legislative, and local elections, and now the definitive return to constitutional order with the country's key institutions. So it seems to me that all segments of society were called upon to contribute to building a new Gabon that is stronger, more dynamic, and more sovereign.

In closing, what message would you like to convey to the Gabonese people watching us today?

Well, I would say to the Gabonese people watching us today that the Gabonese authorities are working in the interests of the country, led by the Head of State, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema. The Gabonese authorities are working to ensure that Gabon can achieve economic, industrial, and food sovereignty in the interests of Gabonese citizens and everyone else. It is true that some decisions may seem unpopular, if not radical to some, but at some point Gabon must take disciplinary measures, tough measures to turn our country around, which, in my opinion, deserves much better.