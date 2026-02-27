Welcome to Africanews

Gabon in talks with Meta and TikTok over social media ban

By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Gabon

Gabon is in talks with Meta and TikTok over the country’s social media ban, the communication ministry said on Thursday.

Gabon’s media regulator suspended all social media platforms earlier this month, blaming online content for stoking conflict and division.

Companies failed to act despite numerous warnings about defamatory, violent and pornographic content, deputy presidency spokeswoman Jennyfer Melodie Sambat said on Monday.

It is "inconceivable that, after numerous alerts from the government, the group should do nothing", she added.

TikTok has contacted the media regulator to express its shared commitment to maintaining a “safe digital environment that respects the rights of Gabonese citizens,” according to local media.

Government critics have condemned the ban, calling it "disproportionate" and unconstitutional.

Despite the suspension, some users are still managing to access social media. VPN provider Proton reported a 60,000 percent increase in downloads since the suspension was announced.

Authorities say the ban is not definitive, rather it’s a suspension pending better regulation.

