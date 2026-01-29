Ghana: Mixed reactions after government grants passport to IShowSpeed

Ghana’s issuing of a passport to American streamer Darren Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, has prompted mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

Scores have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

Some have criticised the decision as rushed, and questioned the motive behind granting the passport to Watkins Jr.

One social media user said of the decision, ‘so the Ghanaian passport is that cheap. All you need to do is be a celebrity (…) whole citizens need to provide birth certificates’.

Another said ‘you people just dish out passports’.

Someone else argued, 'so those of us who live and work here for years, paying taxes, struggling with trotro, light off, etc., still contributing our quota have to struggle every year with foreign ID card, pay loads of money for resident permit, but a social media influencer breezes in and boom!'

Others meanwhile, praised the government's decision to grant the streamer a passport.

One person said ‘this is how soft power is done. Culture, influence and identity meeting policy. Ghana welcoming IShowSpeed while celebrating creators like you shows we understand the power of storytelling in nation-building’.

Someone else described the move as ‘a good gesture’.

It comes Watkins Jr held a livestream in the country as part of his Africa tour, seeking to experience its culture and heritage.