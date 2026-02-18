Social media suspended in Gabon 'until further notice': media regulator

Social media platforms in Gabon have been suspended “until further notice,” the country’s media regulator announced on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the High Authority for Communication said “defamatory, hateful and insulting content” is stoking conflict and division in society.

He said the "spread of false information,” "cyberbullying" and "unauthorised disclosure of personal data" are destabilizing government institutions and threatening democratic progress.

The body hasn’t named any social media platforms that will be included in the ban. The regulator said "freedom of expression, including freedom of comment and criticism," remain "a fundamental right enshrined in Gabon.”

President Brice Oligui Nguema is facing his first wave of social unrest since taking office last year.

Teachers have been striking since December over pay and conditions and protests have spread to other public sector, including health, higher education and broadcasting.