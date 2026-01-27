Teachers strike in Gabon continues to paralyse education system

Angered by a 10 year freeze on wages, thousands of teachers in Gabon have been on strike for the past six weeks, paralysing the school system.

It marks the first wave of social unrest under the rule of President Brice Oligui Nguema, who seized power in a military coup in August 2023.

"Today, we are in a situation where we are forced to express our anger, to say that enough is enough,” said French teacher Junior Anguila Obame.

“To sound the alarm, not only to improve our own living conditions, but also those of learners. As someone said, if you want to build a strong nation, you need a strong education system."

Despite agreeing to negotiations via a mediator, the striking teachers have set preconditions for the resumption of classes.

The collective behind the movement – which includes the National Union of Teachers (SENA), the National Union of Technical and Vocational Teachers, and SOS Education - notably want the release of two union members imprisoned for supporting the strike.

But while SOS Education has called for the resumption of classes, teachers are still staying away from school.

Magloire Memiaga, Secretary General of SENA, said there is a long history behind the ongoing strike.

"Since 1990, teachers have been raising issues such as the formalisation of administrative situations, which boil down to careers, working conditions, and the constitution of educational establishments,” he said.

The government has launched a fast-track review to clear salary arrears and status backlogs, while resolving delays in appointments.

It comes as the education ministry raised the budget from some $237 million in 2025 to $496 million for 2026.