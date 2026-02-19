Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

At least 15 children killed in Sudan drone strike: UN

At least 15 children killed in Sudan drone strike: UN
Smoke rises after a Saudi-led airstrike hits an army academy in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Sudan

A drone strike on a displacement camp in Sudan killed at least 15 children earlier this week, the United Nations reported late on Wednesday.

"On Monday 16 February, at least 15 children were reportedly killed and 10 wounded after a drone strike on a displacement camp in Al Sunut, West Kordofan," the UN children's agency said in a statement.

Across the Kordofan region, currently the Sudan war's fiercest battlefield, "we are seeing the same disturbing patterns from Darfur –- children killed, injured, displaced and cut off from the services they need to survive," UNICEF's Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..