Rebel group holds funeral for victims of drone strike in eastern DR Congo

The AFC/M23 armed group held a collective funeral in Goma on Thursday for the 22 victims of a drone strike that took place in Masisi in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this month.

In an atmosphere heavy with emotion, marked by tears and moments of reflection, the coffins were laid out in front of grieving families.

Mubechi Bwere, father to one of the victims, said he travelled to Goma to attend the ceremony at the Unity Stadium in North Kivu’s provincial capital.

"I came here for the funeral of my child, Amani Bisibuzo, who died following a drone strike that hit Masisi,” he said.

It is civilians who continue to pay the highest price of the armed violence in the eastern DRC, which has continued for over three decades.

Between forced displacement, trauma, and human losses, bereaved families are calling for peace, justice, and an end to impunity.

Jean-Paul Kibinda, a relative of one of the victims, said people just want peace.

"We don’t want war, because war kills the population. May the authorities help us and give us peace. Let them reach an agreement in Kinshasa, AFC/M23, so that the people can find peace," he said.

Medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières says 42 people, including many women and children, were injured by shrapnel during the strike.

The AFC/M23 rebellion claims the attack was carried out by the Congolese army, but so far the government has neither confirmed nor denied the accusations.

The United Nations mission in the DRC has called for an independent investigation to determine who was responsible.

In a statement, MONUSCO, condemned the use of drones and any attack targeting or impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure.