DRC: At least nine killed in drone strike that killed M23 spokesperson

Willy Ngoma, the spokesperson for the M23 movement killed by a drone strike on 24 February 2026, pictured in January 2025.  
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Sources have told various press agencies that the drone strike near the Rubaya mining site on 24 February that killed M23 military spokesperson Willy Ngoma also killed nine other people. It however missed the movement's military commander.

On 24 February, the Congolese armed forces conducted a drone strike on the strategic mining hub of Rubaya, in the country's east. The target: the M23/AFC rebel movement.

While the strike killed M23 military spokesperson Willy Ngoma, the movement's military commander escaped unharmed.

Sources have now revealed that at least nine other people however also perished in the attack.

According to information by the press agency Reuters, there could be seven more deaths associated with the strike, but no further bodies have so far been retrieved from the site.

The M23 has so far not commented on the attack.

The Rubaya mining site produces 15 to 30% of the world's supply of coltan, a key rare earth for computer technology and smartphones.

The M23 had been in control of the mining site since its rapid offensive against the Congolese armed forces last year, when it captured vast swathes of eastern DRC.

