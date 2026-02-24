Senior M23 commander killed in Eastern DR Congo drone strike

The military spokesperson for the M23 rebel group, Lieutenant-Colonel Willy Ngoma, was killed early Tuesday in a drone strike near Rubaya in North Kivu province, multiple sources confirmed, dealing a significant blow to the rebel movement amid ongoing ceasefire efforts.

According to a senior M23 official, a regional diplomat, and a Western government adviser cited by Reuters, the strike occurred around 3:00 a.m. near Rubaya—a key coltan-mining town producing approximately 15% of global supply.

Congolese army drones targeted the area, where several rebel officials were reportedly killed .

Ceasefire violations accused

Hours before Ngoma's death, M23 political spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka posted on X accusing Kinshasa of violating the ceasefire by "unleashing a total war across all front lines" and conducting "indiscriminate" bombings of Rubaya that "massacred innocent civilians" .

The rebel group later issued an obituary condemning the government's "grave acts" .

Sanctioned rebel figure

Ngoma had been under European Union sanctions since December 2022 for his role as M23 spokesperson and was designated by the United States in 2023 for alleged involvement in human rights violations, including killings and sexual violence