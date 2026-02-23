Key DRC-Burundi border reopens after two-month closure

A vital border crossing between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi reopened Monday, more than two months after it was shut during an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern DRC, sources on both sides confirmed.

The Kavimvira post on Lake Tanganyika, crucial for regional trade along the main road linking Bujumbura to Uvira, was closed in December as M23 advanced toward Uvira.

The offensive aimed to cut Burundi's military support for Congolese forces, experts said.

Tens of thousands fled into Burundi during the fighting.

M23 withdrawal paved way

M23 withdrew from Uvira in January, citing a U.S. request amid Washington's mediation efforts between Kinshasa and Kigali.

With the Congolese army back in control, South Kivu Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi confirmed reopening at 8:00 am Monday.

Returns begin

"We can see a lot of Congolese returning home," a Burundi border police official said.

Other crossings in M23-controlled zones remain closed.

The mineral-rich region has suffered three decades of turmoil, with M23's resurgence in 2021 sparking the latest crisis.