Witnesses accuse Sudan's paramilitary of abducting children in Darfur

Witnesses have accused Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of kidnapping children during attacks in Darfur, including its capture of the city of al-Fashir in October.

The 26 people told Reuters news agency that at least 56 youngsters – ranging from a two-month old baby to teenagers - had been abducted in separate incidents over several years.

They said that in some instances, the RSF fighters killed the children’s parents first, while in others, families were told their children would be used as slaves or to herd livestock.

People who witnessed the kidnappings were reportedly often threatened or coerced, and some abducted children were used as leverage for ransom.

The RSF has been at war with the Sudanese army since April 2023.

Both sides have been accused by rights groups of war crimes, including the recruitment of child combatants.

But this is the first time it has been reported that the RSF is abducting and enslaving children.

Six witnesses described their own relatives being taken.

The news agency said it has not been possible to verify the accounts or determine how many children might have been taken and what has happened to them.

The RSF did not respond to requests for comment about the reported abductions and abuse of minors and killing of their parents.

Previously it has denied deliberately targeting civilians and says it has placed fighters suspected of abuses under investigation.

Tens of thousands of people have died in Sudan’s civil war and displaced millions of people from their homes.

The fighting has led to famine and disease in what the United Nations has called the world's largest humanitarian crisis.