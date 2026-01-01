Gabon's AFCON exit triggers political crisis at home

Gabon’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations has triggered a crisis back home, with the government reportedly announcing that it’s taking back control of the national team.

Gabon failed to win a single game at the continental tournament, despite leading Côte d’Ivoire 2-0 in their final match. Their AFCON exit follows their failure to qualify for the next year’s World Cup.

Gabon’s interim minister of sport reportedly announced that the team has been suspended in a statement on national television on Wednesday. According to local media, he said its captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and player Bruno Ecuélé Manga had been sacked but made no mention of coach Thierry Mouyouma.

However, the video clip of Mamboula’s declaration was later removed from the social media channels of Gabon Télévision, and no corresponding statement was published on the government website. There's been speculation that the statement could contravene FIFA’s rules against political interference in the sport.

Before Wednesday’s final group game, Gabon’s president, Brice Oligui Nguema, criticised the team for its performance in Morocco and blamed a “lack of method and the application of resources.”

Nguema said there was “a worrying erosion of patriotic sentiment in the management of sporting affairs,” according to broadcaster Gabon 24.

In a post on social media, Marseille striker Aubameyang defended himself, writing “I think the team’s problems run much deeper than the little person that I am.”