AFCON 2025: Gabon lands in Morocco without Aubameyang

A Moroccan soccer fan is photographed as his team arrives for the upcoming African Cup of Nations at Léon M'ba International Airport in Libreville, Gabon, on Thursday, January  
Themba Hadebe/AP

By Africanews

CAN 2025

Gabon's national team arrived in Casablanca on Friday to start final preparation ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The team coached by Thierry Mouyouma will start their tournament against Cameroon on December 24th.

Mozambique and defending champions Ivory Coast are also in Group F.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to miss Gabon's opener after suffering a thigh injury during Marseille's 1-0 win against Monaco on Sunday.

Gabon are back in the AFCON after missing qualification in 2023.

Also on Friday, the Algerian national team touched down in Rabat, the other of the six AFCON host cities.

The team coached by Vladimir Petkovic are under pressure in Group E after a group-stage exit in the last edition.

The Desert Foxes will face Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

