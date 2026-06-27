Cape Verde makes history, Iran left waiting & Senegal shatters records

World Cup 2026
History made. Cape Verde is through to the World Cup knockout stage in its tournament debut.
A 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia sealed an incredible run after holding Spain national football team and Uruguay national football team earlier in the group.
The tiny island nation becomes the smallest country ever to reach the World Cup knockout rounds.
Next up: defending champions Argentina national football team in Miami on July 3.
A 1-1 draw with Egypt wasn't enough to secure automatic qualification, leaving Iran third in Group G with three straight draws.
Belgium topped the group, Egypt finished second, and now Iran must wait to see if it advances as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.
Pape Gueye's brace powered a stunning 5-0 win over Iraq, making Senegal the first African team ever to score five goals in a World Cup match and boosting their knockout hopes.
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