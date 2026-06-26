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South Africa's President Ramaphosa warns anti-immigrant groups over June 30 'deadline'

Malawian migrants stand in a queue for their deportation at a temporary centre, in South Africa, Thursday, June 18, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

South Africa's president has warned anti-immigration groups against trying to impose the so-called June 30 deadline for illegal migrants to leave the country.

"The enforcement of immigration laws rests with the state," Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

"The security forces are ready,” he said, “Those who transgress the measures we are putting in place will meet the might of the law.”

Thousands of immigrants have already left South Africa because of a rise in anti-immigrant protests and violence.

Without evidence, anti-immigrant groups blame illegal immigration for the country’s soaring unemployment. They’ve set a deadline of June 30 for illegal immigrants to leave and for the government to take action. If not, they’ve threatened a “national shutdown.”

The government says it’s deported 100,000 foreigners in the last two years and stopped half a million at borders trying to enter without documents.

South Africa has a history of anti-immigrant sentiment as people from poor countries come to Africa’s biggest economy seeking opportunities.

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