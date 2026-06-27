South Africa races to ease growing tensions ahead of planned anti-immigration marches

More than 15,000 Malawian nationals have already been processed to leave the country, with thousands more waiting in temporary camps as authorities work to repatriate foreign nationals before an unofficial June 30 deadline set by citizen-led groups.

The planned nationwide marches have sparked fears of renewed xenophobic violence, following weeks of unrest that have already left several people dead. Countries including Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are helping their citizens return home voluntarily.

At the Beitbridge border crossing alone, over 8,200 foreign nationals were repatriated in less than two weeks, including nearly 6,700 Malawians.

South African officials have condemned vigilante-style actions, warning that civilians cannot enforce immigration laws. The tensions come just months before local government elections and revive memories of the deadly 2008 xenophobic attacks that claimed 62 lives.

With marches set for June 30, security forces remain on high alert as the country braces for what could be another volatile chapter.