AFCON 2025: Cameroon 'spiritually ready' to face Gabon in first match

Cameroon football players gather during a training session in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 26 January 2024  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Cameroon is entering the Africa Cup of Nations with a face-off against Gabon this Wednesday evening in Agadir.

The Indomitable Lions will hope to bounce back after their last-16 exit in the 2023 tournament. The players claim to be fully prepared ahead of their first game against a tough opponent.

''We are very much prepared, because we need the three points as much as the opponents. But we need to be ready, spiritually, mentally and physically, to make sure we get the three points tomorrow," said Cameroon defender Che Malone.

"We play against a very hard opponent. We know them, we watch them and it will be a tough one tomorrow," goalkeeper Devis Epassy added.

Cameroon joins the competition after weeks of turmoil, following the recent dismissal of coach Marc Brys, just three weeks before the competition. Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o eventually appointed David Pagou on 1 December. The team also failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Wednesday's match between Cameroon and Gabon kicks off in Agadir at 9.00 pm local time.

The match will be the second for Group F, after a game between reigning champion Ivory Coast and Mozambique earlier this evening.

