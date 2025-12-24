Fan Zones across Morocco give added dimension to AFCON experience

Football fans visiting Morocco for the African Cup of Nations are taking advantage of specially designated fan zones, areas set aside for games, socialising of, of course, keeping up with the tournament.

In all, there are eight Fan Parks in seven cities across the country. Entrance is free for anyone with a FAN ID from the Yalla app.

"Honestly, it's the first time we are here. The people are very welcoming and super kind. We watch the matches live on the giant screens, which is really enjoyable," one fan said. "We can also eat here if we want."

At the centre of each Park, a main stage hosts live match broadcasts, concerts and live performances. Food courts and merchandise round out the fan zone experience.