Cameroon fires coach as new hire omits Onana, Aboubakar ahead of AFCON

Between being eliminated from the 2026 World Cup qualifying and opening the Africa Cup of Nations in three weeks, Cameroon fired its coach and hired a replacement.

New coach David Pagou immediately dropped captain Vincent Aboubakar and goalkeeper André Onana from his squad, announced late Monday for the AFCON that opens on Dec. 21 in Morocco.

Pagou replaced Marc Brys, the veteran Belgian coach whose appointment last year seemed to be the sports ministry's choice against the wishes of the soccer federation led by Cameroon great Samuel Eto’o.

The federation published a list of grievances against Brys on Monday, including claims of subterfuge and insubordination.

The last game for Brys was losing in the African qualifying playoffs for the World Cup last month, 1-0 against Congo.

Pagou is an experienced coach in the Cameroon league and picked a 28-player squad for AFCON, missing Onana, playing on loan from Manchester United at Trabzonspor in the Turkish league, and the 33-year-old Aboubakar. His 45 national team goals are behind only Eto'o's 56, and include the late winning goal in the final against Egypt to seal the 2017 African title.

Cameroon’s squad includes Man United forward Bryan Mbeumo and is preparing to start its group on Dec. 24 against Gabon. Defending champions Ivory Coast and Mozambique are also in the group.