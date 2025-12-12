FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco makes it to semi-finals

They are one step closer to the trophy: Morocco's team is through to the semi-finals of this year's FIFA Arab Cup after winning against Syria on Thursday in the match taking place in the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The North African footballers scored a 1-0 win against Syria at the 79th minute, battling strong resistance from the Syrian team.

The goal also came despite a red card for Moroccan player Mohamed Mfid towards the end of the match, just four minutes after he started playing.

Morocco is the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, in which it will play against the winner of the match between Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, taking place on Friday.