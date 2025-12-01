Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Samuel Eto'o wins second term as Cameroon's football chief

Samuel Eto'o watches warmups before an International Champions Cup soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, July 26, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o was re-elected unopposed on Saturday as head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot).

Eto'o's second mandate was confirmed at a General Assembly of Fecafoot held in the country's central region. He polled 85 out of 85 votes.

Cameroon's education ministry which oversees the sports portfolio had opposed the exercise, and even called for the cancelation of the Assembly.

There were also demonstrations outside the meeting venue, with opponents accusing Eto'o of misconduct.

The former Barcelona star has been accused by some of mismanaging Cameroonian footballer. He has also been blamed for the underperformance of the national team.

Opposition to his presidency grew after the Indomitable Lions failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..