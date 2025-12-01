Samuel Eto'o wins second term as Cameroon's football chief

Samuel Eto'o was re-elected unopposed on Saturday as head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot).

Eto'o's second mandate was confirmed at a General Assembly of Fecafoot held in the country's central region. He polled 85 out of 85 votes.

Cameroon's education ministry which oversees the sports portfolio had opposed the exercise, and even called for the cancelation of the Assembly.

There were also demonstrations outside the meeting venue, with opponents accusing Eto'o of misconduct.

The former Barcelona star has been accused by some of mismanaging Cameroonian footballer. He has also been blamed for the underperformance of the national team.

Opposition to his presidency grew after the Indomitable Lions failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.