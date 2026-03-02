Finale of Tour du Rwanda 2026: German rider Kretschy wins

The Tour du Rwanda 2026, one of Africa's most prestigious cycling competitions, has come to an end. The winner is German rider Moritz Kretschy, while Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan won the final stage.

It's the end of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda.

Germany’s Moritz Kretschy won the 2026 Tour du Rwanda, covering 997.8km in 23:08:48. He didn’t win a stage, but tactical smarts and support from NSN Development Team gave him a two-minute lead over fellow German rider Johannes Adamietz.

"We really deserved it because we were actually the strongest team and at the end it was a team effort and we showed them we were the strongest and we had the yellow jersey," Kretschy said.

The final stage went to Eritrea’s Henok Mulubrhan, while NSN controlled the peloton to protect Kretschy’s yellow jersey.

Rwanda’s Samuel Niyonkuru finished 16th, the top local rider.

The 23-year-old German had controlled the peloton since taking the yellow jersey after stage four in Rubavu and successfully defended it through to the finish.