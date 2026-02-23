Tour du Rwanda hit by tragedy as two spectators killed in road accident on first day

The first day of this year's Tour du Rwanda was marred by tragedy when two spectators were killed in a road accident.

The 18th edition of the Tour du Rwanda kicked off in Rukomo on Sunday with 84 cyclists taking on the first stage.

But the day was marred by tragedy. Two spectators were killed and six injured when a vehicle lost control in rainy conditions near the town of Gabiro. Authorities are investigating the crash.

Israel’s Itamar Einhorn claimed the competition’s first yellow jersey with a finish time of 4 hours and 5 seconds.

The opening stage is the longest of eight, covering 173 kilometres and rises by more than 2000 metres.

Sunday's accident is a heavy blow for the Tour. Local officials say the event is becoming a fixture on the international cycling calendar, thanks in part to the International Cycling Union, or UCI, which has played a key role in elevating the race to international standards and expanding its global visibility.

"We've received a lot of interest of people trying to wanting to come in to Rwanda more than we did in the past," says Rwanda Cycling Federation's president, Ndayishimiye Samson.

"That shows for me automatically shows that people have noticed that we are here, that Rwanda has everything for road cycling competitions".