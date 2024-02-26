British cyclist Joseph Blackmore wins Tour du Rwanda 2024

Israel Premier Tech's cycling sensation, Peter Joseph Blackmore, triumphantly capped off Tour du Rwanda 2024 with a thrilling wheelie celebration at the Kigali Convention Centre, securing his victory in the final stage.

The British cyclist, succeeding last year's champion Henok Mulueberhane, showcased his prowess by winning Stage 8 with a solo sprint, covering 73.3 kilometers in 1 hour, 47 minutes, and 37 seconds. Despite facing tough competition, Joseph finished 30 seconds ahead of Pierre Latour of TotalEnergies and other notable riders.

''...It’s just survival over here and you always have to be positioned well. There’s a lot of corners , steep climbs, fatigued legs , we only had a short stage today but yeah it is super hard'' Blackmore said.

The top African contender, Eritrea's Yemane Dawit, claimed the 10th spot, representing German Team Bike Aid. Unfortunately, Mulueberhane couldn't defend his title due to a shoulder injury.

The Rwandan minister of sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju praised the level and intensity of the race. ''Notably, the intensity of the final stage matches the level expected in the World Cycling Championships next year. This year's tournament reflects our readiness for the 2025 UCI Road World Championship, and our two years of preparation have paid off''.

The 2024 edition of the race featured 94 riders from 19 teams, yet only 63 successfully completed the 718.9km race, marking the shortest distance since 2009.