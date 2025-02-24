Welcome to Africanews

Tour du Rwanda 2025: Belgian rider Taillieu takes victory in kickoff race

An image from the kickoff race, Sunday, 23 February 2025.   -  
Diana Iriza (Africanews)
By Rédaction Africanews

and Diana Iriza (in Kigali, Rwanda)

Rwanda

Belgian rider Aldo Taillieu took the victory in the prologue that kicked off the 2025 Tour du Rwanda on Sunday, February 23.

Competing for Lotto Dstny Devo Team, Taillieu completed the 4.1 km individual time trial (ITT) course, which began at BK Arena and finished at Amahoro Stadium, with a time of 3 minutes, 48 seconds, and 91 milliseconds.

Teammate Milan Menten secured third place, just behind TotalEnergies' Fabien Doubey, who finished second.

"I am very happy because it was only 4 minutes, so it did not complicate it for me. I have a strong team and I hopeful we will do great in days to come," Taillieu said.

The 2025 Tour du Rwanda sees the return of former champion Henok Mulubrhan, who claimed the overall title in 2023.

Other returning riders include stage winners Metkel Eyob and Itamar Einhorn of Israel Premier Tech.

The race, spanning eight stages and 812 kilometers, features the longest stage from Rukomo to Kayonza, covering 158 kilometers.

Despite recent tensions in the region stemming from the M23 rebel group's rapid advance in eastern DRC, the race has proceeded without safety concerns.

The event has drawn strong participation from both cyclists and fans. This year’s edition is especially significant as it serves as a lead-up to the UCI World Road Championships, which will be held in September.

