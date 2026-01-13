Rwanda nominates former top diplomat for third term as Francophonie head

Rwanda has said it will back its former foreign minister for a third term as head of a global institution that fosters cooperation among French-speaking countries.

The announcement was made by the country’s top diplomat, Olivier Nduhungirehe, in an interview with Jeune Afrique.

It comes 10 months ahead of the next summit of the Organisation international de la Francophonie scheduled to take place in November in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

Louise Mushikiwabo has headed the global institution – which unites 88 members states, governments, and observers – since 2019.

Kigali says she has overseen a structured and coherent transformation of the organisation, strengthening its political credibility, institutional clarity, and operational effectiveness.

It has also stepped up efforts to support Francophone candidates seeking leadership roles in international institutions including the African Union, the African Development Bank, and UNESCO.

Last November, on the sidelines of an OIF conference, Mushikiwabo said several countries had already approached her asking her to run again.

If re-elected, Mushikiwabo, will join former Senegalese president Abdou Diouf as the only Secretary General to have served three terms.

The application period closes in April.