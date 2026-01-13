Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwanda nominates former top diplomat for third term as Francophonie head

From left to right, Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo, 4 October 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Rwanda

Rwanda has said it will back its former foreign minister for a third term as head of a global institution that fosters cooperation among French-speaking countries.

The announcement was made by the country’s top diplomat, Olivier Nduhungirehe, in an interview with Jeune Afrique.

It comes 10 months ahead of the next summit of the Organisation international de la Francophonie scheduled to take place in November in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

Louise Mushikiwabo has headed the global institution – which unites 88 members states, governments, and observers – since 2019.

Kigali says she has overseen a structured and coherent transformation of the organisation, strengthening its political credibility, institutional clarity, and operational effectiveness.

It has also stepped up efforts to support Francophone candidates seeking leadership roles in international institutions including the African Union, the African Development Bank, and UNESCO.

Last November, on the sidelines of an OIF conference, Mushikiwabo said several countries had already approached her asking her to run again.

If re-elected, Mushikiwabo, will join former Senegalese president Abdou Diouf as the only Secretary General to have served three terms.

The application period closes in April.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..