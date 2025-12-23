AFCON 2025: Title holder Ivory Coast to face Mozambique in first Group F match

Ivory Coast, the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion, is launching its campaign to defend its title with a first game against Mozambique on Wednesday.

The two teams are kicking off the action in group F, ahead of a face-off between Cameroon and Gabon later in the evening.

Ivory Coast is looking to claim a fourth AFCON crown. In 2023, the Elephants won the title on home soil after a 2-1 victory against Nigeria in the final.

The team's coach Emerse Faé expressed his confidence before the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mozambique has never progressed beyond the group stages in five participations to the competition, but the outsider team does not lack ambition.

Wednesday's match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique kicks off in Marrakech at 6.30 pm local time.