Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON 2025: Title holder Ivory Coast to face Mozambique in first Group F match

Ivory Coast's coach Emerse Faé celebrates with his team after the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 11 February 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Ivory Coast, the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion, is launching its campaign to defend its title with a first game against Mozambique on Wednesday.

The two teams are kicking off the action in group F, ahead of a face-off between Cameroon and Gabon later in the evening.

Ivory Coast is looking to claim a fourth AFCON crown. In 2023, the Elephants won the title on home soil after a 2-1 victory against Nigeria in the final.

The team's coach Emerse Faé expressed his confidence before the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mozambique has never progressed beyond the group stages in five participations to the competition, but the outsider team does not lack ambition.

Wednesday's match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique kicks off in Marrakech at 6.30 pm local time.

Additional sources • Daily Sabah, Supersport

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..