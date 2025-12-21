AFCON 2025 kicks off: Morocco ready to host the continent

After months of anticipation, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finally kicks off today in Morocco. Twenty-four teams, six host cities, nine stadiums and a football-mad nation are ready to welcome the continent for Africa's biggest tournament.

The four-week tournament has been framed as a high-visibility dress rehearsal for the World Cup in 2030, when Morocco will be one of the main co-hosts, and the kingdom has embarked on one of the most aggressive infrastructure programs in African sporting history to prepare.

Defending champion Ivory Coast enjoyed a hardly believable run to the title as host last time out, and Nigeria will hope to go one better after losing the final.

**Sadio Mané'**s Senegal is back again after winning the 2021 edition, and Egypt will hope speculation over Mohamed Salah's future does not distract the team from claiming a record-extending eighth continental crown.

The groups

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Cameroon, Gabon, Ivory Coast and Mozambique

Electric atmosphere in Rabat

In Rabat's vast fan zone, a gentle opening concert gives way to rising excitement. Despite cold and rainy weather – unusual conditions for an Africa Cup of Nations – Moroccan fans are already in full voice.

"Come on, Morocco! This is our Cup!" shouted Abdessamad, wrapped in the national colours. Nearby, fellow supporter Mouhad is equally confident: "We hope to win the AFCON, yeah!"

All eyes are on star defender Achraf Hakimi. An ankle injury in early November has put his participation in the opening match in doubt. But the captain insists the team is ready to handle the expectations.

"This is the responsibility we have," Hakimi says. "It's a positive responsibility that motivates us to be ready for this tournament."

'Underdogs' Comoros embrace the moment

While Morocco shoulders the weight of a host nation's hopes, the mood in the Comoros camp is more relaxed. The island nation is about to play in just its second Africa Cup of Nations.

"We missed the AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire. It was sad, but today we've proved once again that we have the level to be at this AFCON," said forward El Fardou Ben Mohamed. "So yes, it's a source of pride for the entire Comorian people, even though we are a small country."

The importance of the moment has not gone unnoticed at home. Comoros President Azali Assoumani has personally visited the squad, known as the Coelacanths, to show his support before their opening match.

Now the players must face the imposing atmosphere of Rabat's Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where nearly 70,000 fans – most of them backing the Atlas Lions – will create an intimidating backdrop.

Kick-off time

That opening roar is only hours away. The first match of AFCON 2025 kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. CAT and CET, officially launching Africa's biggest football tournament and the start of another chapter in the continent's football history.