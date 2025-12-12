Tunisia finalises AFCON 2025 squad with Maaloul returning

Tunisia has named its 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with veteran left-back Ali Maaloul earning a recall as the Carthage Eagles prepare for a challenging Group C campaign. Maaloul, 35, will make his fifth appearance at the tournament after returning to the national team this year following nearly two years out of action.

Coach Sami Trabelsi’s selection blends experience and continuity, retaining regular starters in defence and midfield while welcoming back influential players like Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri. The squad also features midfield mainstays such as Ferjani Sassi and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, with attacking options including Seifeddine Jaziri, Elias Saad and Sebastian Tounekti.

Tunisia will open its AFCON campaign on 23 December in Rabat against Uganda, before facing Nigeria and Tanzania. The team is making a record-extending 17th successive appearance at Africa’s premier international tournament and will be looking to build momentum on the continental stage