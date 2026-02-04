Moroccan football federation to appeal CAF sanctions imposed after AFCON final

Morocco's football federation says it will appeal disciplinary sanctions and fines imposed by the Confederation of African Football after last month's chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

It has criticised them as disproportionate to the "seriousness and gravity" of the incidents during the 18 January match, which Senegal won in extra time.

The game was overshadowed by a 14-minute interruption after Senegalese players staged a walk-off following a decision to disallow a goal late in regular time.

Senegal was also slapped with sporting and financial sanctions but its football federation last week said it would respect the disciplinary committees ruling.

Morocco, whose appeal to have the match result overturned was rejected by CAF, were also hit with sanctions totalling $315,000

These relate to what the confederation described as "misconduct" by Moroccan footballers, staff, and supporters, including the use of lasers to try and distract Senegalese players.

Forward Ismael Saibari was handed a three-match ban and a $100,000 fine for "unsporting behaviour", while captain and defender Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two matches.

Both were penalised for attempting to remove Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towel in heavy rain conditions.