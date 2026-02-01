Senegal's football federation says it will not appeal CAF sanctions

Senegal’s football federation says it has notified the Confederation of African Football that it will not appeal sporting and financial sanctions imposed following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier this week, the Senegalese government had said it would challenge the restrictions imposed on coach Pape Thiaw and two players.

CAF’s ruling follows chaotic scenes late in the Lions of Téranga’s final game against hosts Morocco in January.

Thiaw encouraged his players to leave the pitch after a Senegalese goal was disallowed, triggering a 14-minute stoppage in play

CAF’s disciplinary board on Thursday announced it would suspend its Thiaw for five matches and fine him $100,000 – deeming his conduct was “unsporting”.

It also imposed two-match suspensions on forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

Senegal’s football federation was also fined over the team’s conduct and the behaviour of its supporters.

In its statement it said it will ‘assume full financial responsibility for the fines imposed on it, its technical staff, and its players’.

Despite accepting the ruling, the federation said it remains committed to defending its legitimate rights and interests within continental football bodies.

The statement also made it clear, however, that the decision not to appeal reflects a commitment to respect CAF’s regulatory framework and uphold the integrity of African football.