Ademola Lookman to leave Atalanta, joins Atlético Madrid

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Morocco.  
By Rédaction Africanews

Spain

The Nigerian superstar and African footballer of the Year 2024 has accepted an offer to join Atlético Madrid, rejecting a lucrative salary proposal from Turkish super league giants Fenerbahce.

It's the end of a difficult 18 months. Ademola Lookman, one of Nigeria's star footballers, has signed with Atlético Madrid after seeking to secure a transfer from his now ex-club Atalanta for a while.

The 28-year-old reportedly sought to leave the Bergamo-based club for either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal, but none of these transfers happened in the end.

The Nigerian forward has already arrived in Madrid according to a press release by his new club, where he will undergo a medical exam and formalise the contract.

Lookman is now the fourth Super Eagles star to play for a club in La Liga, following in the footsteps of Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and Sadiq Umar.

