Ademola Lookman to leave Atalanta, joins Atlético Madrid

Spain
The Nigerian superstar and African footballer of the Year 2024 has accepted an offer to join Atlético Madrid, rejecting a lucrative salary proposal from Turkish super league giants Fenerbahce.
It's the end of a difficult 18 months. Ademola Lookman, one of Nigeria's star footballers, has signed with Atlético Madrid after seeking to secure a transfer from his now ex-club Atalanta for a while.
The 28-year-old reportedly sought to leave the Bergamo-based club for either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal, but none of these transfers happened in the end.
The Nigerian forward has already arrived in Madrid according to a press release by his new club, where he will undergo a medical exam and formalise the contract.
Lookman is now the fourth Super Eagles star to play for a club in La Liga, following in the footsteps of Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and Sadiq Umar.
